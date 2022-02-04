Berkshire snowmobiling clubs share tips, regulations to follow and why you'll fall in love with snowmobiling too

Skiers, snowboarders and children with toboggans or snow tubes aren't the only ones who get excited when Mother Nature dumps a load of fresh snow on the Berkshires.

Snowmobilers are also looking for a good snow pack to ride on the groomed trails of state parks or large rural private properties — with permission of course. The Eagle recently spoke to leaders of the snowmobiling community to discuss proper sledding, including tips for maintenance of the off-road machine, state rules and regulations to follow and the importance of trail maintenance by local snowmobile clubs.

Rules and regulations

Just as the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles regulates highway and street driving, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation Office of Law Enforcement keeps tabs on snowmobilers.

The snowmobile or "sled," as it's often refered to, must be registered with the DCR, which provides a decal of the registration number that must be properly displayed on the snow machine.

According to the DCR regulations, you must be 18 or older to ride unsupervised. Teenagers between 14-18 must be supervised by an adult when riding and have completed a recreational vehicle safety and responsibility course.

Snowmobiles are not allowed on open roads except to safely cross a road when on a trail.

There are no speed limits for snowmobiles in Massachusetts, but they should be ridden according to the trail conditions, said Don Allard of the Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club.

"Modern snowmobiles can go very fast and it's tempting to go full throttle," he said.

Added club President Chris Rogers, "The problem we have is the few people riding too fast and not staying on the right side of the trail. You should ride at your skill level."

Local, state police and the DCR's Environmental Police Officers, or EPOs, are responsible for enforcing off–road vehicle regulations.

Maintenance

Snowmobiles, like cars, need constant maintenance especially before you start up for the first time since you put the sled away last spring.

David Purple, president of the Savoy Kanary Kats Snowmobile Club, says check the sled completely from front to back: test the brakes, headlights and most importantly the skis and track that are the wheels of the snowmobile.

"Look at the track for damage and make sure it's in good shape," he said. "Look at the nuts and bolts on the frame make sure they aren't loose and I put a new drive belt on to start the new season."

Before you hit the groomed trails, pack an emergency kit in case you get stranded because the snowmobile won't run or you get into an accident.

"Pack a bag with power bars and drinks, extra gloves and hat and dress in layers in case you have to hike out of the woods," Allard said, "And of course, bring you cellphone, fully charged."

The website sledmass.com offers an app which has maps of all the trail systems in the state.

Ticket to ride

For a more enjoyable experience, Allard and Purple strongly suggest riders join a snowmobile club and get a trail pass so they can freely and legally ride all the marked snowmobile trails.

The Snow Seekers group has 400 members and maintains 200 miles of trails in the Pittsfield and October Mountain state forests and in Windsor, Allard said.

"When you buy a trail pass, it is good throughout the state," he said, "and part of the proceeds go to the member club you joined."

Purple says the pass covers the liability for snowmobilers who end up on private property.

"If you want to keep this sport going, stay on the trails," he said. "Once we lose a trail, it's hard to get a land owner to open up their property again."

Stewards of the trails

Key to snowmobiling are the clubs — volunteers all — who maintain the trails from September through the spring.

The Kanary Kats, with roughly 500 members, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year overseeing trail maintenance at Savoy, Windsor and Hawley state forests. For decades, members have painstakingly cleared downed trees and rebuilt trails washed out by runoff

In the winter, the Kats drag the snow on the trails to ensure a hard pack of at least 4 inches, necessary for a smooth ride. The more snow the better, according to Purple.

"Snowmobiling doesn't happen if we don't maintain the trails," he said.

Many of the clubs receive state funding from the DCR for equipment toward trail maintenance and grooming as the state has limited manpower to work on the entire state parks' trail system.

"The clubs have a good working relationship with the DCR. The grants help us keep existing trails going; without us there wouldn't be smooth trails," Rogers said.

Beats the couch

Advocates say snowmobiling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the winter months — and provides an alternative to staying indoors to binge-watch your favorite television show.

"Snowmobiling gives you a lot of access you don't get from skiing and hiking. It's a family sport and I've been snowmobiling since I was 11 years old," said Rogers, 59.

Purple, 76, bought his first snowmobile in 1969 and has been in love with the sport ever since.

"The fresh air, it's invigorating. You get to places you can't reach by car," he said. "I ride with five or six people as it's a social thing. I have a good time."