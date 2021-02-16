A storm that initially worried public safety officials around Berkshire County turned out to be less troublesome than predicted.
Unofficial spotter reports indicated that snow and slush levels in the county ranged from 0.6 of an inch to 1.7 inches, according to the the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The Service had issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning that said communities around the county could see ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch.
Commuters were cautioned to expect hazardous road conditions, and isolated power outages and tree damage due to the icing. Any precipitation had wrapped up by mid-morning.
Much of the Berkshires appears to have escaped serious problems related to ice.
One motorist whose car rolled over in Lenox did not suffer any injuries, according to scanner reports.
Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said there haven't been any accidents nor power outages.
"Fingers crossed," he said.
And Richmond and West Stockbridge Fire Chief Steven Traver said all was quiet in both towns.
In Pittsfield, 39 Eversource customers lost power at around 7:30 a.m., and are set to be restored by around 9:30 a.m.
Cancelations, delays
The North Adams Public Schools meal distribution sites will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. The sties will be reopen Wednesday.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires will open at 9 a.m. instead of the normal 7:30 start for the club.