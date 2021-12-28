Transportation survey asks whether Berkshire County residents would use a publicly operated ride-sharing service

GREAT BARRINGTON — Would Berkshire County residents use an on-demand ride-sharing service if it were reasonably priced and publicly operated?
A countywide survey is asking that question, and the results will help determine what kind of pilot service planners pursue.
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has worked with Tate Coleman, who chairs the Great Barrington Regional Transportation Advisory Committee, to explore new transportation options in the county.
The five- to seven-minute survey is available at berkshiretransitsurvey.com, and there will be a $100 Big Y gift card given away to a respondent chosen at random.
An on-demand ride-sharing service would complement existing public transit options by taking people from their homes to bus stops, for example, or transporting people late at night and on Sundays when the bus does not run.
The survey asks if Berkshire residents or frequent visitors would pay $0, $1.55, $3 or $5 for a one-way trip across two towns or fewer, and if they would pay $0, $4, $8 or $10 for a one-way trip across three or more towns.
“These are not exactly the same but similar to a shared-ride Uber or Lyft service, but the idea is it would be a lot more affordable, more convenient and more flexible,” Coleman said.
The survey has received 2,000 responses so far and will remain open until the end of January, Coleman said.
Coleman and BRPC hope to identify where and at what times people might use a ride-sharing service, and they will use the results to decide how to design a pilot.
“This is most certainly still in the relatively early planning stages,” Coleman said. “We’re not exactly sure what a pilot would look like at this point, and that’s why we’re collecting the data.”
“We really want to encourage people to take this survey, respond to this survey even if they’ve never taken public transit before or used a shared ride service because that is also useful information for us,” he added.
Coleman was just 14 when he became chairman of Great Barrington’s public transportation advisory committee in 2019.
The planning study that Coleman and BRPC are conducting for on-demand ride-sharing will serve as his senior thesis at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. For the study, Coleman will spend part of January visiting municipalities that have implemented similar “microtransit” systems.
BRTA survey
The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority also is conducting its own year-end survey, which allows residents to give input on what kind of service the BRTA should prioritize in future years.
Respondents will be entered into a raffle for $25 gift cards and seven-day BRTA passes.
The survey is open through Jan. 15 at bit.ly/brta-survey-2021.