BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said a "rapid increase" in COVID-19 cases being recorded across Massachusetts in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday is starting to put pressure on hospitals, which beginning Friday will "curtail" inpatient elective procedures that can be safely postponed.
The governor also said his administration was reviewing the post-Thanksgiving data and considering additional restrictions that might be necessary, and would have more to say "soon."
He also announced an expansion of free testing sites across the state, including existing testing locations in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and North Adams. The sites have now been designated "Stop the Spread" centers, which allow residents to get tested for any reason, and the state will cover the cost.
Michael Leary, director of media relations for Berkshire Health Systems, said people still need to call the hotline at 855-262-5465 to set up an appointment.
"We are planning on conducting up to 1,000 additional tests per week through the Stop the Spread centers," he said.
"We are now using the Broad Institute for testing results," he added, "and that has helped us to reduce the wait time for results to 24 to 48 hours."
Over the weekend, more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Massachusetts. More deaths were also reported at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak has infected 168 of the facility's 224 residents. Many have already recovered, and 24 residents have died.
Baker said the rise in infections is not only filling available bed space, but leading to shortages in frontline health care staff who have either contracted the virus or been exposed.
"We can't afford to continue straining the hospital system at this rate," he said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the curtailment of elective procedures will be limited to inpatient treatments and procedures that impact inpatient capacity, and not outpatient surgeries or appointments for mammograms, regular pediatric checkups or other services.
Baker said the expansion of testing will soon give the state the ability to conduct 110,000 tests a week at its state-run sites. Free Stop the Spread testing sites for people with or without symptoms will also be opened in Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties, bringing the total number of state testing sites to 25.
"All of these sites will be able to deal with the fact that its getting colder and winter is coming," Baker said.
The expansion also includes three new free express testing sites in Framingham, New Bedford and Lynn that will be able to test 1,000 people a day.
Baker and other state health officials blamed the uptick in cases on gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.
"The disease is highly contagious and will continue to be dangerous for some time ... ." Baker said. "I have to urge people again to do their part."
