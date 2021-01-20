In her six minutes at the podium, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman became a national sensation.
Performing her poem “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman charted, through her words, a path forward for a nation seeking to “author a new chapter.”
Gorman, who at 22 became the youngest inaugural poet, has said in interviews that she wanted the poem to inspire hope, dealing seriously with “harsh truths” but without descending into defeatism.
If a handful of Berkshire County Twitter accounts provide any indication, Gorman offered plenty of inspiration, at least to this corner of the “windswept northeast.”
State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, tweeted a line from Gorman’s poem: “Democracy can be delayed, but it cannot be defeated.”
Neil Roberts, a political theorist who chairs Williams College's Africana studies program, wrote that Gorman’s poem demonstrated the power of “poetic knowledge,” a term Martinican poet and politician Aime Cesaire coined in a 1944 speech. Celebrating the ability of artistic expression to embody apparent contradictions, Cesaire argued, “Poetic knowledge is born in the great silence of scientific knowledge.”
Artist Setsuko Winchester and writer Simon Winchester of Sandisfield also offered their praises.
