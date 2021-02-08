Another blast of snow is expected to dump as much as 5 inches of fresh powder on the Berkshires by Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Snow is expected to begin in the early morning hours and continue through much of the day.
A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
The snow could create hazardous road conditions and impact the morning and evening commute, according to the forecasters.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Tuesday and drop into the teens overnight. The next chance of snow will be Thursday night, forecasters say.