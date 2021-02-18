A winter weather advisory will take effect at noon Thursday as a storm capable of producing up to half a foot of snow moves into the Berkshires.
The advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Towns and cities in the Berkshires could see 3 to 7 inches of snow, with higher amounts in Eastern Massachusetts.
"Travel could be difficult at times as roads become snow covered," stated the advisory. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute."