I am delighted and humbled to be working with the talented staff at The Berkshire Eagle and with my colleagues and friends in the cultural community to create Berkshires Week — your comprehensive cultural website. BerkshiresWeek.com is available now for a daily visit and an exploration of the cultural scene in the Berkshires.
Berkshires Week is the definitive online destination to find out what’s happening in art, music, outdoor activity, festivals, food, farm-to-table, fashion, Berkshire-made goods, wellness, literature, architecture, theater, workshops, classes, family fun and some off-the-beaten path goings on.
Plan to visit it often to find what interests you in the daily smorgasbord of cultural choices. And we want you to come to trust our recommendations — let us take you where you may not have thought of going before. Let us help you find the things that interest you most. Over time, we hope you’ll come to think of us as a trusted friend whose picks and suggestions help you experience the best this region has to offer.
There is an embarrassment of riches in the special place we live, and we aim to point you, entice you really, to experience as much as you can. You’ll discover the nightlife, the secret fishing spots, the best places to eat, hike, bike ride, take a class and to meet other people who share your interests.
More importantly, we would like you to be a Berkshires Week creative — to think of the site as a place for cultural conversation — the place where you can contribute music, video, photographs, art work and opinion. Your participation as a contributor of something in the arts you’re working on, something you know a lot about, something you are burning to share with your cultural colleagues, neighbors and friends is what will truly make BerkshiresWeek.com a reflection of how we live and work here.
We have it all: World-class cultural activity and creative output set against a backdrop of breathtaking views. Our neighbors love to invent, reconsider, come together to discuss, create, share knowledge, experience art of all types, socialize, eat. It is this dedication to community that we hope to lift up, support, and share with the world. After all, a place this good shouldn’t be a secret.
Berkshires Week is the place for all of us who have already figured out the allure of the hills, and also for people who are planning a visit or considering a move here. They will find out not just what is happening, but who we are and what makes the Berkshires a haven for creativity and living the Berkshires lifestyle.
Berkshires Week suggests itineraries for a perfect weekend, shows you the nightlife, the inspiring artistic output, the farms, the food, the land, and we think you’ll be as surprised as we are at how much more there is to share than we could have imagined.
Our aim is to make it easy for you to find what you are looking for, and to offer our opinion on what’s worth your time and attention. Our job is to provide a platform for an ongoing cultural conversation.
I invite you to contact me with your proposals for being part of the conversation, and for ideas on what you’d like to see. Send us sound bites of your garage band’s latest, the artwork you just finished that is going into a group show, some video of a hike you took that left you breathless spiritually as well as physically. You get the idea.
So let's start the conversation.
You can reach me at espear@berkshireeagle.com. It’ll be nice talking to you.