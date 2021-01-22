Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Other times, though, it's good for countless memes.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrived to the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday wearing an outfit described as being "extremely Vermont," but Berkshire County residents can most certainly relate to the attire.
Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather pic.twitter.com/hCmf14AeZg— Kozza (@Kozza) January 20, 2021
Some in the area decided to use his no-nonsense, New England sense of fashion to create some memes that certainly speak to Berkshire County residents.
Got a terrific spot at Tanglewood, not budging pic.twitter.com/yPCGhI25pY— Paul Grellong (@paulgrellong) January 20, 2021
Others took to Facebook to share how well Sanders' inaugural look fits in with Berkshire County.