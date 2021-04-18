Due to issues with finance and staffing, ambulance coverage long provided by the Dalton Ambulance and Rescue Association is expected to be transferred to the town's Fire District.
The issue will be discussed May 11 at the district's annual meeting. The session starts at 7 p.m. at the Flansburg Avenue fire station.
According to a news release from the district, the group's budget this year includes taking over the ambulance program. The Dalton Ambulance and Rescue Association's license to provide emergency services will be transferred to the Fire District, pending approval by voters and the state.
According to the warrant for the meeting, the district's budget includes a new line item for ambulance service in the amount of $373,314.
Dalton Ambulance and Rescue formed as a volunteer group more than four decades ago and has been run out of the fire station, the district said. Many members of the fire department answer calls. The service has been financed through insurance reimbursements and fundraising, not town taxes.
The work of the fire district is paid for through a special “Fire District Tax” on real estate values that is collected by the town. The district also manages water supplies in Dalton.
According to information provided by Cheryl Cachat, the district's treasurer and clerk, the ambulance service is unable to continue to operate as a separate group, due to rising insurance and equipment costs. Another factor is a decline in volunteers.
To handle its new responsibility, district's budget for the coming fiscal year would add four full-time staff members to the current staff of the fire department. That additional staffing would cover ambulance runs as well as firefighting, according to Cachat.
If approved, the staffing would provide emergency medical staff and firefighters at the fire station for 16 hours a day, with on-call coverage at night.
The news release from the district says revenue from ambulance insurance receipts "will fund the projected increase in the budget with any deficit costs for this fiscal year being covered by appropriations from stabilization funds."
Details on the district budget and the warrant for the May meeting can be found online at www.daltonfiredistrict.org.
The warrant will ask voters to approve an 8 percent increase in the district's administrative budget, to $118,110. Article 8 on the warrant would provide $635,139 for operation of the water department. Article 16 would allocate $404,637 for the Fire Department's operation.