WINTER FUN IN THE BERKSHIRES

The 15 best places to go sledding in the Berkshires

With a day off from school, you'll want to hit up at least one of these Berkshire hills for non-stop sledding fun

Snow Day

The conditions were perfect for a sledding day at the top of the hill at Clapp Park in Pittsfield on Oct. 30, 2011. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

When it comes to finding the best place to go sledding, there are three key factors to keep in mind: steepness, length of run and accessibility. 

Or at least, these are the factors Nick Watroba, a Pittsfield resident and co-founder of 413Shirts.com says are the things he looks for in a good sledding spot. Last year, his mom gifted him a snow tube for Christmas, which inspired him to set out and sled down 28 hills in 28 days

Because of the short snow-season last year, Watroba was unable to complete his mission he said, but he plans to pick up right where he left off this season. 

"The snow melted at the end of February last year and I never made it to 28 hills in 28 days," he said. "So, the upcoming tagline to the new videos will be '28 hills in 28 days ... we just never said 28 days in a row.'"

Of the hills he was able to conquer last year, these were his top three picks:

Most accessible: Clapp Park in Pittsfield.

"It offers easy parking at the base of the hill with a fun, but safe hill slope," Watroba said. 

Best Advanced Hill: Sheep's Hill in Williamstown, parking off route 7.

"The hill is so long and so steep that they have a rule where there can be no jumps because it would be too crazy. It's great for 12 and up if someone is looking for a next level ride," he said. 

Family Friendly: Forest Park in Adams.

"This is a golf course in Adams. A windy road takes you through the course where there are many hills to choose from. Small slopes for the little ones and fun steep ones for the bigger kids."

413 sledding review for Target located at The Berkshire Mall in Lanesboro. 

Watroba went on to say that, ultimately, the best hill is really any one that you can find, whether that be your back yard, a neighborhood park, or even the Lanesborough Target parking lot

The most important thing, he says, is to get out there and have fun.

"Sledding doesn't need [to be] a long drive, it's great exercise and it gets the fun flowing."

So if you find yourself with a good amount of snow, warm snow gear and a sled or tube ready for the slopes, here are some places around Berkshire County to check out:

Forest Park sledding in Adams

Children sled at the fourth hole at the Forest Park Country Club in Adams.

Adams

Dalton

Sledding

Lucy Rosen, 5, of Lenox, sleds down the hill at Monument Mountain High School in Great Barrington where families joined to go sledding on the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2017.

Great Barrington

Lee

CommunitySledding

Clockwise from left, Erik Thomas, officers David Lemieux and Kyler Cahoon, Amalio Jusino and Kingston DeJesus, 8, slide down the hill at the Southview Cemetery on South Church Street in North Adams during a community sledding event. Thomas and Jusino organized the event, which they first held in 2013. 

North Adams

  • Bryaton Elementary School
    20 Barbour St., North Adams
  • St. Joseph Cemetery
    Church St., North Adams
  • Southview Cemetery
    Church St., North Adams
Osceola

Residents of Pittsfield enjoy a day of sledding at Osceola Park in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield

Lenox

Williamstown

  • Cole Field at Williams College
    Stetson Road, Williamstown
  • Sheep Hill
    671 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown 
  • Taconic Golf Club
    19 Meacham St., Williamstown
SleddingTaconicGolf

Simon Shin slides down the hill at Taconic Golf course in Williamstown in 2017.

Jess Gamari can be reached at jgamari@berkshireeagle.com.

