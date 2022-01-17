The 15 best places to go sledding in the Berkshires

When it comes to finding the best place to go sledding, there are three key factors to keep in mind: steepness, length of run and accessibility.

Or at least, these are the factors Nick Watroba, a Pittsfield resident and co-founder of 413Shirts.com says are the things he looks for in a good sledding spot. Last year, his mom gifted him a snow tube for Christmas, which inspired him to set out and sled down 28 hills in 28 days.

Because of the short snow-season last year, Watroba was unable to complete his mission he said, but he plans to pick up right where he left off this season.

"The snow melted at the end of February last year and I never made it to 28 hills in 28 days," he said. "So, the upcoming tagline to the new videos will be '28 hills in 28 days ... we just never said 28 days in a row.'"

Of the hills he was able to conquer last year, these were his top three picks:

Most accessible: Clapp Park in Pittsfield.

"It offers easy parking at the base of the hill with a fun, but safe hill slope," Watroba said.

Best Advanced Hill: Sheep's Hill in Williamstown, parking off route 7.

"The hill is so long and so steep that they have a rule where there can be no jumps because it would be too crazy. It's great for 12 and up if someone is looking for a next level ride," he said.

Family Friendly: Forest Park in Adams.

"This is a golf course in Adams. A windy road takes you through the course where there are many hills to choose from. Small slopes for the little ones and fun steep ones for the bigger kids."

Watroba went on to say that, ultimately, the best hill is really any one that you can find, whether that be your back yard, a neighborhood park, or even the Lanesborough Target parking lot.

The most important thing, he says, is to get out there and have fun.

"Sledding doesn't need [to be] a long drive, it's great exercise and it gets the fun flowing."

So if you find yourself with a good amount of snow, warm snow gear and a sled or tube ready for the slopes, here are some places around Berkshire County to check out:

Adams

Hoosac Valley Elementary School

14 Commercial St, Adams

Forest Park Country Club

41 Forest Park Ave., Adams

41 Forest Park Ave., Adams

Dalton

Wahconah Country Club

20 Orchard Road, Dalton

Great Barrington

Monument Mountain High School

600 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

Lee

Lee Elementary School

310 Greylock St. in Lee

North Adams

Bryaton Elementary School

20 Barbour St., North Adams

St. Joseph Cemetery

Church St., North Adams

Church St., North Adams

Southview Cemetery

Church St., North Adams

Church St., North Adams

Pittsfield

Lenox

Tanglewood parking lots

The hill opposite the Main Gate of Tanglewood (West St., Route 183), a parking lot

Williamstown