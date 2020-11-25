PITTSFIELD — "Hunker down and celebrate."
That's the message from a top medical official at Berkshire Health Systems as New Englanders prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic.
"The best way to celebrate Thanksgiving is just with the family members whom you live with," said Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer/chief quality officer at BHS. "Normally I would go to North Carolina or have some family come up, but we're just going to hunker down and celebrate by ourselves."
Lederer cautions against hosting people you don't live with and suggested using Zoom or Skype to connect with loved ones and friends. Those who choose to have family members over for the holiday should practice social distancing and wear face masks at all times.
"Second-best option is family members in the immediate area," Lederer said. "You and grandma both live in the same area and see each other all the time. It is easy to connect and see how each other are feeling, or if they had an exposure."
But, just because family members live in the same area and might not be showing symptoms of COVID-19, the virus still can spread, which is why it is important to follow social distancing guidelines, Lederer said.
"Even grandma and grandpa from your area, everyone has masks and social distances themselves [if they are coming to your house]," Lederer said. "People should bring a scarf or sweater to eat and stay outside — weather permitting."
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is projecting showers and potential thunderstorms early Thursday afternoon, with a chance of more rain later in the day.
"I strongly caution against hosting people you don't live with," Lederer reiterated. "I would follow my lead; I am not doing it. You don't want to be the household that helped spread the disease."