PITTSFIELD — More than 1,000 health care workers have been vaccinated across the county, as Berkshire Health Systems speeds through its first allocated doses.
The hospital system plans to finish its first shipment by the end of day Wednesday, just one week after the vaccine arrived, according to spokesperson Michael Leary.
Hospital officials do not know when its second shipment will arrive and whether BHS might be impacted by Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement that the state will receive 20 percent fewer doses from the federal government than expected. Leary said it also is unclear whether the second shipment will contain the Pfizer vaccine or the newly approved Moderna vaccine.
The first shipment to BHS contained enough doses for about half the hospital's 4,000 employees. Leary said it appears that 80 to 90 percent of staff want to be vaccinated, according to an ongoing survey.
BHS staff also have found that they can extract a sixth dose out of some five-dose vials, a phenomenon that has been met with delight at hospitals and pharmacies across the country. Leary said the additional vaccine has added "a couple hundred doses" to the initial package of 1,950.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities will have to wait until next week, at the earliest, for their vaccinations, even as the virus continues to infect and kill people in nursing homes across the state and the county.
Lisa Gaudet, a spokesperson for Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which operates several long-term care facilities across the county, said she expects residents and staff at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox to be vaccinated Dec. 28, but most of the company's facilities in Berkshire County will not see their vaccines until early January.
"I don't know why our vaccines aren't starting until the 28th," she said. "We are asking that same question ourselves but have not received an answer."
CVS and Walgreens will administer the vaccinations as part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care program, using doses allocated to Massachusetts. The program already has kicked off across at least a dozen states, including New York and Connecticut, and it is not clear why Massachusetts will start later than some of its neighbors.
CVS told The Eagle that the timeline was "determined by the state in coordination with federal officials."
The state did not answer questions from The Eagle about the timeline.
Berkshire Healthcare expects to be done with its first doses by Jan. 12 and the full vaccination process by early February.
The last vaccinations will take place at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, where the virus infected more than 75 percent of residents, causing 41 deaths, Gaudet said. The outbreak appears to be abating.
Immunologists have said that people who previously were infected should still get the vaccine to ensure that they are fully protected.