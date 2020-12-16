PITTSFIELD — Vaccinations against the coronavirus are set to be administered Thursday to Berkshire Health Systems employees.
The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine arrived at Berkshire Medical Center on Wednesday, a day later than hospital officials had expected. It is not clear why the doses were delayed, but the holdup has not affected the planned vaccination schedule.
The hospital system will prioritize employees who work directly with COVID-19 patients, including in COVID-19 units, emergency rooms and intensive care units.
Berkshire Health Systems, which owns BMC in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, as well as a number of other health care facilities across the county, plans to use all the doses over the next two weeks in order to be eligible for a second round of deliveries, according to Michael Leary, director of media relations for BHS.
The state’s next shipment of the vaccine will be sent to pharmacies to administer vaccines for nursing home residents and staff.
Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owns several long-term care facilities across Berkshire County, told The Eagle that its first vaccinations are scheduled for Dec. 28, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, where an ongoing outbreak has killed 15 people. The number of fatalities at the facility has more than doubled over the past week.
There are 14 positive residents and seven positive staff members at Kimball Farms, according to an update provided Wednesday.
Berkshire Healthcare also has been handling a major outbreak at Hillcrest Commons, where 40 people have died, according to the company. The facility currently has 15 positive residents and 18 positive staff, a dramatic decline that comes as most residents either have died or recovered from the virus.