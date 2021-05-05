LENOX — Police are investigating a midafternoon accident that seriously injured a bicyclist who collided with an oncoming truck at the intersection of Housatonic and East streets, near Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.

At about 2:40 p.m., shortly after the end of the school day, the bicyclist heading south on East Street failed to grant the right-of-way to an approaching propane delivery truck, Police Chief Stephen O’Brien told The Eagle.

The bicyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was seriously injured, O’Brien said. No one else was hurt.

Lenox and Lee police as well as the Lenox Fire Department responded to the scene.

In an early evening statement, interim Schools Superintendent William Cameron said the accident victim is not a Lenox student, contrary to rumors that began to circulate shortly after the collision.

“It was a very serious accident,” Cameron said, adding that he had been informed by police that the bicyclist was not a Lenox Public Schools student.

Since the collision occurred shortly after school dismissal, Cameron stated that there may have been students in the vicinity or who have been witnesses.

“If any [Lenox Memorial Middle and High School] student saw what happened, or is otherwise upset because of the accident, or if any other Lenox student finds what happened to be difficult to deal with, then you should know that school adjustment and guidance counselors will be available Thursday at school to offer assistance,” Cameron said.

“This terrible occurrence offers parents and students an opportunity to revisit the safe operation of a bicycle,” he added. “The accident victim, whose identity is not known to me, surely did not envision this happening. I would suggest that the bicyclist is deserving of our thoughts and prayers.”

O’Brien said more information is expected to be available on Thursday.