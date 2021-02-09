PITTSFIELD — Big Y raised $90,496 for breast cancer groups and medical providers in October, and donated a portion of it to the Women’s Imaging Center at Berkshire Medical Center.
The supermarket chain raised the money through its Partners of Hope initiative to benefit a total of 31 breast cancer support groups in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including the imaging center, the company said in a release Tuesday.
“Despite the pandemic, breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care,” said Chief Executive Charles D’Amour.
During the initiative, the company donated a portion of proceeds from sales on certain food items to the cause, the release said.
Big Y has raised more than $2 million for local breast cancer support initiatives, according to the company.