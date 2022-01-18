SPRINGFIELD — Billy Tranghese first volunteered to work for U.S. Rep. Richard Neal more than four decades ago when Neal, then Tranghese’s high school teacher, ran for Springfield City Council.
Tranghese then served as an intern when Neal was mayor of Springfield in the 1980s, and when Neal started on Capitol Hill in 1989, Tranghese followed him as a legislative assistant.
Friday was Tranghese’s final day in Neal’s office, where he served as a spokesperson for over 20 years and was promoted to chief of staff in 2016.
Tranghese took a role as senior vice president of California-based lobbying firm Platinum Advisors, Politico reported.
Taking over as Neal’s chief of staff is Lizzy O’Hara, who previously was deputy chief of staff.
Tranghese’s departure led political observers to question whether Neal, 72, would retire rather than seek reelection, aided by the perceived likelihood that Democrats would lose the House majority in the 2022 elections and deprive Neal of his position as chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee.
Neal, however, plans to pursue reelection.