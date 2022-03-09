Make your neighborhood black bear work for its next meal — take down your bird feeders and put away your garbage

With 4,500 black bears living in Massachusetts, chances are, especially in the Berkshires, you've come across a hungry or curious bear looking for an easy meal.
MassWildlife officials are reminding residents that March is the month when hungry bears emerge from their winter dens and seek out food.
"If you live in northern Middlesex County, Worcester County, Western Massachusetts, or other areas where bears have been spotted, it's time to take down your bird feeders," according to a news release from MassWildlife.
Normally, natural foods such as acorns and other nuts are available on the ground for bears to enjoy. But last year’s fall hard mast crop — things like walnuts, pecans, hickory nuts, hard seeds and acorns — was meager, which means this month they'll be looking for more creative ways to fill their bellies. Bears will often ignore seasonally available natural foods, including skunk cabbage, in favor of an easy meal at a backyard bird feeder.
To avoid these problems, MassWildlife asks property owners to remove bird feeders and other potential food sources, including garbage or open compost.
"If you enjoy watching birds in your yard, MassWildlife suggests adding a water feature, growing native plants, shrubs, and trees to attract birds."
You should also secure bee hives, chickens and livestock.
For more information about black bears in Massachusetts, visit mass.gov/bears.