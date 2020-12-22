Fog on Main Street in Stockbridge

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 20s and lowers 30s throughout Berkshire County on Tuesday morning and The National Weather Service is warning that the cold temperatures may be paired with areas of black ice and dense fog.

The NWS released a special weather statement at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday issuing the warning of potential black ice on previously wet, untreated surfaces. Areas of patchy dense fog will continue to develop through daybreak and could remain through 9 a.m.

Motorists in Berkshire County should be prepared to encounter poor visibility and slipper travel conditions through the morning commune, according to the NWS. 

