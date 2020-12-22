Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 20s and lowers 30s throughout Berkshire County on Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service is warning that the cold temperatures may be paired with areas of black ice and dense fog.
...AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT...Dec 21, 2020: Special Weather Statement... https://t.co/5DH8LiVPaH pic.twitter.com/FL63prFD1z— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 21, 2020
The NWS released a special weather statement at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday issuing the warning of potential black ice on previously wet, untreated surfaces. Areas of patchy dense fog will continue to develop through daybreak and could remain through 9 a.m.
Slippery travel conditions and poor visibilities possible in some areas through the morning commute:https://t.co/v87dXtMALF— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 22, 2020
Motorists in Berkshire County should be prepared to encounter poor visibility and slipper travel conditions through the morning commune, according to the NWS.