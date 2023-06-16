Blackshires wants to empower Black community leaders in the Berkshires. It took its first steps with the inaugural graduating class of its leadership cohort

PITTSFIELD — Gathered in the Berkshire Innovation Center Friday afternoon, the Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation celebrated the inaugural cohort of graduates from the foundation’s leadership accelerator program.
It was a poignant and hopeful moment, coinciding with the start of the Juneteenth weekend, that foundation members say signals the start of their work to nurture Black leaders and bridge opportunity gaps for Black residents in the Berkshires.
“We believe in an ownership ecology — we think the Black community should be funded and fund people who are already doing the work within the community,” John E. Lewis, the co-founder of the Blackshires Community Empowerment foundation said.
Lewis conceptualized a program that would help provide resources and networking support to existing and emerging Black community leaders. Over course of three years, Lewis worked along with co-founder Dubois H. Thomas, Ari Zorn and Devin Shea of R3set to create the framework for a leadership incubator.
The program got a major vote of confidence from the state last year when it received $55,000 from the Urban Agenda Grant Program. That money and $25,000 from the Geoffrey C. Hughes foundation gave the program a jumpstart.
That original dream became a reality in March when the 15-person cohort met in person at a two-day kick off retreat at Kripalu.
Over the course of an intensive 12-week program, the cohort studied and collaborated with local organizations like 1Berkshire, the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, Impact Hackers, Jacob’s Pillow, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, West Side Legends and Celebration of Black Voices.
Dubois Thomas, Blackshires co-founder and president of the foundation’s board, said organizers hoped that the cohort would come together and build strong partnerships while meeting with local leaders, developing their economic toolkit and refining their community projects.
Thomas said that goal was more than realized.
“One of the intentions around the cohort model was to build that kind of community cohesion,” Thomas said. “That we found was that just by bringing this group together, the cohesion happened naturally. … It was really powerful, really transformative.”
Over the last several months the graduating 10 cohort members worked on a variety of community projects. Among them, Julie Haagensen is continuing work on the Arts for Us, which is a project to build and cultivate arts, education and community engagement with local arts and culture organizations.
Imaran Mayes is developing the Youth Initiative Mentorship Program which will work on youth skills and leadership development to give local youth sustainable career pathways.
Ericka Hanger’s project is the Soul Liberation Collective, an affordable physical and mental health wellness program for local residents.
And the Rev. Veronica Warren, pastor of Hearts Give Ministry, is developing Walk Your Own Road, a recovery program for residents struggling with substance use that is designed to give participants the skills and capacity development to interrupt the cycle of relapse.
Warren commended the rest of the cohort for taking on the responsibility of leadership.
“As we toured the businesses and places and met different kinds of people, it grew us to go back to our communities and then grow them — each one reach one — so that we can all teach somebody,” Warren said.