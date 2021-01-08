WEST STOCKBRIDGE — No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed a mobile home Friday afternoon.
Firefighters received a call about 4 p.m. that a home at Gennari's Mill Pond Trailer Park off Route 41 had caught fire, said West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver.
Traver said firefighters had to cut open the trailer to gain access, as the doorway was blocked on the inside.
The homeowner was not present when the fire started; Traver said it might have an electric origin, and the Department of Fire Services is investigating.
Firefighters were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Lenox and Swamp roads when the call came. No one was injured in that crash, Traver said.
The Stockbridge Fire Department provided mutual aid.