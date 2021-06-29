Relief from the blistering heat and tropical humidity blanketing the Berkshires is in sight, but not until Thursday, when a gradual cool-down begins.
A “heat dome” positioned over the Western Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Carolinas continues to cause misery in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, especially for residents lacking air-conditioning.
Several cooling centers have opened in the Berkshires:
— Pittsfield: Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave., through 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; Salvation Army, 298 West St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; Senior Center, 330 North St., through 4 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
— Adams, Visitors Center, 3 Hoosac St., until 4 p.m. Tuesday with extended days and hours to be decided.
— North Adams: Visitors are welcome at the air-conditioned public library, 74 Church St.
Pittsfield Health Director Gina Armstrong urged extra caution for young children, elderly people and those who are ill or overweight because of greater heat-related illness risks.
After the National Weather Service’s heat advisory expires Tuesday evening, a cooler air mass from Canada will begin a very slow approach to the region, but a temperature drop won’t be noticeable until late Wednesday night.
Refreshment will be in the air Thursday, with highs only around 70. The chance of showers and thunderstorms persists into the holiday weekend.
By Independence Day and Monday, some sunshine will break through, with seasonable temperatures and still a lingering possibility of occasional showers.