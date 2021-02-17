In an effort to make sure that those without a car can get COVID-19 shots, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will contribute $1 million to pay for "tens of thousands of free rides" to vaccination sites statewide, including the Berkshires.
The company announced on Feb. 11 that it is partnering with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers in the effort that will support local health centers and vulnerable people, particularly in places hit hard by the virus.
In the next few weeks health centers statewide will be identified for either grants or other ways to make sure people can get rides, according to a statement.
Community Health Programs is one of those to receive funding. And CHP's leaders say they know this problem all too well, as the nonprofit cares for residents across the rural Berkshires who struggle with rides.
"Access to medical care in an area like ours is extremely challenging due largely to transportation issues and it does interfere with care," said Lia Spiliotes, CEO of the Great Barrington-based organization.
Spiliotes said she doesn't yet have details about the funding and logistics, but hopes this will lay some groundwork to help solve the problem into the future.