PITTSFIELD – Next week, Berkshire Health Systems will roll out new rules for visitors to Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
The changes come in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the hospital's spokesman said.
Starting Monday, these policies will be in place for visitors, according to Michael Leary.
- All patients and visitors must be screened for COVID symptoms upon entering a BHS facility.
- No visitation is allowed for people experiencing symptoms of the COVID-19 illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, body aches, loss of sense taste or smell).
- Inpatient visitors/companions must sign in, show identification and be issued a visitor badge.
- Approved visitors must always wear a mask and perform hand hygiene before and after entering a patient’s room.
- Birth partners, parents of children under 18, attorneys, PCAs, companions or designated support person of patients with intellectual and/or physical disabilities are not considered visitors. They must be screened for symptoms and wear a mask but may stay with the patient 24/7. They should have access to food and restrooms.
- No visitation will be allowed for patients suspected of or testing positive for COVID 19.
Visits will be allowed from 4 to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
In the emergency department, patients can have one companion at a time.
In the Medical/Surgical, Family Birthing, Rehab and Pediatric Units: One visitor is allowed at a time for 30 minutes each between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. (seven days a week).
In the Behavioral Health Units: No visitation. "Televisits" can be arranged with provider approval.
No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed except the child of a patient and the siblings of a patient.
In the case of end-of-life circumstances: the number of visitors based on approval by the House Supervisor, Leary said.
For more information, visit the hospital's website.
The visitation guidelines will be updated as needed, depending on the current status of COVID-19 transmission in the community, Leary said.