PITTSFIELD — The Licensing Board has suspended Methuselah Bar and Lounge's liquor license for nearly one month, after ruling that owner Yuki Cohen allowed violations of statewide COVID-19 safety orders on April 15.
The board voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a motion to suspend the establishment’s liquor license from May 1-28 and its entertainment license from May 29 to June 25. The entertainment license suspension means there can be no music, live or recorded, at Methuselah during that time.
Members expressed disappointment that Cohen, a city councilor, was back before the board for a hearing regarding what the members determined was her third tranche of violations of Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 safety orders. The board ruled that Cohen failed to enforce state orders regarding mandatory masking and social distancing, and was functioning as a bar on April 15, when sit-down only food and drink service was permitted in the state.
Cohen has racked up seven license violations since receiving the liquor license in 2017, according to board Chair Thomas Campoli.
This story will be updated