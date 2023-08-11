Over bocce and polenta, two Berkshire County Italian groups come together for companionship and friendly competition

PITTSFIELD — Under a square of blue Massachusetts sky on Friday, a little square of Italy appeared in Pittsfield — manifested by the meeting of several local Italian-American organizations, a bocce tournament and some fresh grilled polenta.
More than 50 people — many decked out in Italian World Cup jerseys or various articles of red or green clothing — came together for a meeting of two social clubs: the G. Marconi Lodge of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America and the Cappuccino Club.
In Berkshire County, the Italian American community is fairly close-knit, often connected by family or longstanding friendships — and sometimes the lines blur between the two. Several members of the G. Marconi Lodge, known locally as the Lee Sons and Daughters of Italy, make a point to attend the weekly meeting of the Italian speaking social group, the Cappuccino Club, at the Misty Moonlight Diner.
While the membership of the groups often overlaps, Friday’s get together was the first time the groups have partnered together for an event, Ellen Whittaker, the president of the Lee Sons and Daughters of Italy said.
Attendees said that the meeting, set at the Italian American Club on Newell Street, brought out something special in the atmosphere.
Anna Marinaro Kunce was born in Sambiase in the Italian region of Calabria. She moved to Pittsfield with her family in 1962 as a young girl.
“I joined this group and it feels like Italy again,” Kunce said. “It’s so funny because when we get together everybody talks at once and I go ‘oh my god, I forgot what it was like' — you can’t hear each other talk.”
Kunce said she hasn’t played bocce since she was a kid. She missed the game which is synonymous in her mind with her home country. Kunce calls over to Tony Danese, another Italian immigrant to Pittsfield, to check her recollection of its importance in the country.
Danese agrees, bocce is everywhere. He remembers playing bocce as a 2-year-old in Italy.
“We used to play it on the street, we didn’t even have a bocce court,” Danese said.
The game is fairly simple. Teams, with representatives on either side of a long stretch of court, compete against one another to roll their balls closest to a tiny yellow ball called a pallino that’s rolled out by one of the teams at the start of each round.
The team with the ball closest to the pallino at the end of the round gets points. The number of points the winning team gets depends on how many of their four balls landed closer to the pallino than the closest ball of the other team.
Friday’s tournament pitted teams of four in elimination games against one another. Whittaker said at least 40 people tried their hand at the game.
The players varied from first-time competitors to members of the men’s and women’s leagues that play weekly at the Italian-American Club. While the rules are simple, that’s not to say there wasn’t a certain artistry demonstrated among the more practiced members.
Among them is Anna Zaffanella, the founder of the Cappuccino Club. When Zaffanella wasn’t running around the event saying her hellos to some of the now 30 to 40 member club, she was on the bocce court.
Zaffanella and Kunce were members of a team that made it to the final face-off of the tournament. In that game, Zaffanella would sometimes lean over, eyes locked on the pallino and roll her green ball. Then she’d run down the pitch after it, as if to will it towards the goal.
She joked with Franco Penna, member of the other final team, to remember who her teammate was: Owen Tekin, the youngest player in the tournament and Penna’s grandson.
While Tekin started the day cheering “go nonno, go nonno,” in the final match neither Penna or Tekin showed mercy. Separated by a hard-won two points, Penna’s team — which included Anne O’Brien, Maria DiNicola and Mary Ann Minella — won the day.
The winning team paused for a brief medal ceremony before joining the rest of the crowd for a feast of antipasti, homemade pasta and imported polenta.
“It was fantastic,” Kunce said at the conclusion of the bocce tournament. “It brings you back in time — you think of your ancestors, your parents, your grandparents and tradition. It’s like you’re back in Italy again.”