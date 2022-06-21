House shaping up $250 million infusion for east-west passenger rail project

Massachusetts representatives are readying a $10.4 billion bond bill that would set aside $250 million toward a proposed passenger rail extension linking western Massachusetts to eastern Massachusetts.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday began polling its members on the latest redraft of an infrastructure bond bill, now bulked up with additional funding aimed directly at a pair of issues legislative leaders flagged earlier in the morning.

A committee spokesperson did not immediately provide a summary of the bill, but said the spending for the MBTA and east-west rail are the only major additions compared to previous versions.

The bill includes $400 million to address safety problems at the MBTA flagged by a federal investigation.

A committee spokesperson said top Democrats plan to bring the bill forward for debate in a Thursday formal session.

The bill calls for $400 million to go toward "projects to address ongoing safety concerns related to the interim and final findings uncovered during the Federal Transit Administration's Safety Management Inspection initiated in April 2022."

The FTA's probe, launched in response to a string of incidents, injuries and a fatality on the MBTA, is ongoing but already prompted federal overseers to order the T to make immediate improvements.

The House Ways and Means Committee redraft also allocates $250 million toward "transportation planning, design, permitting and engineering, public hearings and engagement, acquisition of interests in land, vehicle procurement, construction, construction of stations and right-of-way acquisition" for the long-sought east-west rail project, which the bill says "shall include Pittsfield to Boston service via Springfield, Palmer and Worcester."

House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced earlier Tuesday that they will convene an oversight hearing to examine problems at the MBTA. They also called for more deliberation about the "oversight structure, capital and operational funding" of east-west rail after Baker and members of the state's congressional delegation said they had agreed to a "path forward" for the proposal.