LENOX — From a party of 15 from New York City to a couple from Egremont, thousands of concertgoers on Sunday evening helped fill Tanglewood with the sound of spectators and music for the first time in two years.
The summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, dormant last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, hosted the Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular — typically held on the Esplanade in Boston.
“We’ve been culturally starved. I missed this environment,” said Myra Tweedy of Manhattan, N.Y.
She and her husband were among a large group relaxed on the lawn with a big spread of food and drink.
“The magic is back. The whole atmosphere, the music, it’s great,” said Michael Tweedy.
The volunteer ushers, patrons and BSO staff all agreed it was great to hear Tanglewood come alive listening to Pops conductor Keith Lockhart lead the patriotic show.
“I missed being outdoors amongst the people, that feeling of a live performance,” said Steve Levine of New York City.
The free event marked the first performance with an audience at Tanglewood since summer 2019. It was capped at 9,000, per local health restrictions.
While the concert concluded without fireworks at Tanglewood, there was a scheduled display from the Boston Common.
High School junior Marc Matteson, from northern New Jersey, was part of a three-generation family outing with wine, cheese and crackers on a table covered by a checkered tablecloth. Matteson relishes the family get-togethers at Tanglewood.
“This gives me a chance to connect with my grandparents,” said the 17-year-old.
The grandfather in the group, Avrim Eden, loves catching up with his grandson.
“This is about being with family, being outside, relaxing and having a wonderful experience,” he said.
Plenty of smaller gatherings also settled in for the Pops as dusk approached, including Kevin and Jennifer, from Egremont, who didn’t give their last names.
“We love being on the grounds, it’s a great atmosphere,” said Kevin.
The Pops aside, another treat for concertgoers was the improved evening weather Sunday. Tanglewood concerts are known for getting drenched by summer thunderstorms. Instead, the crowd had late-day sunshine and warming temperatures.
Among the guest performers joining the Pops were Jon Batiste, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and R&B, soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples.
The Six-String Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band and the U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the Air Force, were also scheduled during the show.
After “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a medley saluting the U.S. armed forces and a patriotic singalong, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” concluded the concert.