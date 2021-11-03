Bousquet Mountain says it's ready for ski season and ready to fire up the snow-making machines

PITTSFIELD — Ski season will be here before we know it (did anyone else see those snow flurries Wednesday afternoon?!?), and one of the oldest ski areas in the country says it's now ready for whenever the snow flies.
Bousquet Mountain announced new additions for this season, including a brand-new base lodge, improved snow-making, new trails, additional terrain park features, a new line of snowsports lessons and programs, and full-season racing.
The ski mountain has operated since the 1930s. Mill Town Capital became the new owners of the mountain in May 2020.
A new 15,000-square-foot lodge will be the anchor of the Bousquet base area. The lodge features a multipurpose space for gathering and events, food and beverage options, a full bar, a large outdoor deck and patio space, as well as expanded parking and heated walkways.
Thirty-eight snow-making guns were installed in 2020, with an additional 42 fan guns installed this past summer, resulting in nearly full-mountain snow-making coverage. The new system will be able to provide over 45 acres of coverage.
“The snow-making investment should increase the length of the season for Bousquet, while upgrading the consistency and reliability of the snow,” said Kevin McMillan, Bousquet's general manager, in a statement.
The triple chairlift, installed last season, will be open for its first full season, and visitors will have newly cleared trails to experience, along with modifications to several older trails. “Tube Town” will feature expanded lanes, from four to eight, and terrain improvements increasing the length of the tubing runs. Cabanas, fire pits, holiday lights and picnic tables have been added to the tubing area.
“We have been working extremely hard to make the mountain the best it can be for locals and tourists alike,” said Dennis Robinson, Mill Town's chief operating officer and president of Bousquet Enterprises. "We feel that the new features will only enhance the family-friendly environment that Bousquet is known for.”