Bousquet Mountain Ski Area's first Oktoberfest saw kegs tossed, steins held and beers served on Sunday

At Bousquet Mountain’s Oktoberfest, many of the attendees took a break from “tossing a few back” to toss a few forward — kegs, specifically.
Bousquet’s first ever Oktoberfest was held on Sunday, featuring local beer vendors, live musicians such as Lush Honey and Jack Waldheim, and kids’ events such as pumpkin painting and bobbing for donuts as part of the Bartlett’s Orchard Kid Corner.
There was also a keg toss, in which participants tried their hand at throwing empty beer kegs on a short distance, much like a shot put, and a stein-holding contest. Contestants were given two chances to launch the keg as far as they could. Among them, just about everyone was a first-timer.
One of those participants was Tuan Gurney, director of fitness operations at Bousquet Sport, who said it was awkward trying to get a solid hold on the keg before throwing it.
“I got lucky, it was decompressing as I threw it,” Gurney said. “I got a little jet propulsion.”
That propulsion would only help if it pushed the keg further forward before it landed, though. That’s how distance in the contest was measured.
“It’s about where it strikes,” said Eric Cooper, executive director at Bousquet Sport. “Otherwise, it’d be a keg-rolling contest.”
Contestants could either throw a full or quarter keg when they attempted the toss. In a rough estimate, the larger keg weighed in at somewhere between 25 and 30 pounds. The smaller keg was right around 20 pounds.
“It’s a little lighter than it looks,” Cooper said. “But it’s not light.”
For most of the afternoon, the distance to beat was somewhere between 25 and 30 feet. Some people made it look effortless to cross the 20-foot threshold; others struggled to get the distance they were looking for.
Several different approaches were showcased throughout the afternoon, as some contestants spun around to try to build velocity while others gripped the back of the keg to get a back-and-forth motion. A bold few tried to swing the keg forward with one hand only.
When contestant Ben Wyatt came up to toss the keg, he launched it 27.7 feet. At that point in the afternoon, it was the length to beat. His approach: “just get a good swing and chuck it.” He had never done a keg toss before.
The first place prize for the keg toss was two eight-hour lift tickets to Bousquet Mountain. Second place won two tubing tickets, and third place won a Bousquet Mountain T-shirt. The first, second and third place winners also received gift cards to the restaurants at the mountain’s lodge.
Gurney was realistic about his chances of bringing home a prize from the keg toss.
“I’m aiming for first, but I’ll be happy with third,” Gurney said.
As for the rest of the event, Gurney said he was happy to take advantage of some good fall weather and enjoy some live music and good times.
“You got food, drinks, plaid, flannel,” Gurney said. “What else do you need for a good time?”
The event was meant to show attendees that the mountain is more than just a ski area — “it’s a place in the community,” said general manager Kevin McMillan. Fests like these are integral to showing residents the new lodge facilities at Bousquet and what’s possible in the space.
“A lot of people don’t really know the new Bousquet,” he said.
McMillan said part of the reason for the Oktoberfest theme was to give local breweries a chance to showcase their selections as part of a larger event, too. Restaurants at Bousquet Mountain's lodge have about 30 local beers on tap, he said.
Among those local breweries were Berkshire Brewing Company, Amherst Brewing Company, Wandering Star, Big Elm and Common Roots.
Matt Gilmore, area sales manager for Berkshire Brewing Company, said he had given out over 100 samples by around 2:30 p.m., marking a very solid day for the brewers.
The brewery itself, which has been around since 1994, needs little introduction to locals he said, but some of its newer beers, such as the Dandy Lion Haze IPA, could use some exposure.
“Most people know us for Steel Rail,” Gilmore said. “The goal is to get people to try something else.”
Gilmore said he was glad to be able to support other local breweries and an establishment like Bousquet through events like these. As someone who grew up in Pittsfield, he’s passionate about maintaining his hometown beer vendors.
“One of my first beers was by Berkshire Brewing Company,” Gilmore said. “That’s part of the reason I work here now.”
Another beer company made its presence known too, as several attendees to the event could be found wearing blue and orange German alpine hats, bearing the logo for Sam Adams OctoberFest beer.
Taylor Misiorski, district manager for Western Massachusetts for the Boston Beer Company, said she brought about 80 hats with her which were nearly depleted by about halfway through the event. Her table was also providing samples of the beer to people as they made their way through.
McMillan said the event pre-sold 120 tickets and sold tickets at the door throughout the day.
It's all a part of redefining what Bousquet can be, he said.
“It’s nice for people to know there’s more to Bousquet than just skiing,” McMillan said.