Bousquet Mountain ski area in Pittsfield set to open Friday

PITTSFIELD — Bousquet Mountain will open for the season Friday, though skiers will have to wait a bit longer to use the completed new base lodge.

Conditions permitting, the mountain will be open for skiing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release. “Tube Town” will be open Friday for one session, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday for two sessions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

The ski mountain, one of the oldest in the country, has been under the ownership of Mill Town Capital since May 2020.

A new 15,000-square-foot lodge, nearly complete, will feature a multipurpose space for gathering and events, food and beverage options, a full bar, a large outdoor deck and patio space, as well as expanded parking and heated walkways.

For now, all mountain services will be provided through temporary facilities as the finishing touches are completed on the new lodge. Food and beverage options include Biggins Diggins and Chillin Grillin Cheez food trucks and Centerplate Concessions.

Thirty-eight snow-making guns were installed in 2020, with an additional 42 fan guns installed this past summer, resulting in nearly full-mountain snow-making coverage. The new system will be able to provide over 45 acres of coverage.

Lift tickets, rentals, lessons and tubing tickets are available to purchase in the trailer in front of the lodge and at bousquetmountain.com.