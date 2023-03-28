Two people were injured in a crash between a box truck and an SUV in Dalton

DALTON — Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a box truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Dalton Division Road and South Street.
The Ryder rental box truck and Toyota RAV-4 crashed about 2 p.m., causing the airbags to deploy, according to Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout. Two people were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. One other person declined to be transported.
Traffic was reduced to one lane for just under an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage and fluids that had leaked on the road, Strout said.
The Dalton police and fire department responded to the crash, assisted by Pittsfield and Becket police.