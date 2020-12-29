Boxxa Vine, a familiar face to many in Berkshire County’s LGBTQ+ community, received Berkshire Pride’s fourth annual Community Change Maker award Monday.
Boxxa, a drag performer formerly based in Monterey but now a Pittsfield resident, sold and donated thousands of masks during the pandemic, raising money for multiple Berkshire County groups.
“For people who are involved with Pride or other LGBTQ+ events in the Berkshires, I don’t think they can not know you,” Kelan O’Brien said to Boxxa while presenting the award Monday in an Instagram Live broadcast. O’Brien chairs the Berkshire Pride festival, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
As with many performers who rely on gigs for money, Boxxa was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic but pivoted to making masks and donating proceeds to Berkshire Stonewall Community Coalition, ROOTS Teen Center and Berkshire Bird Paradise.
“It sucks that right now, I don’t have a career,” Boxxa said, laughing. “But I’d rather wait until everything is safe to do it.”
Boxxa said during the stream that a virtual offering, “Boxxa’s Berkshire Drag Race,” will be posted on the Miss/Mr Berkshire Drag Pageant Facebook page in the first week of January.