Owing millions for sexual abuse claims and struggling with debt, the Boy Scouts of America will sell its nearly 60 Norman Rockwell works to start a settlement fund for victims.
Facing more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims, the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020. In a Monday court filing detailing its reorganization plan, the organization said it would sell the Rockwell paintings as part of an effort to start a settlement fund of at least $300 million.
Between 1916 and 1976, two years before Rockwell’s death, the Boy Scouts commissioned the Stockbridge artist to paint coming-of-age portraits, many of which were oil on canvas.
A Rockwell biographer and art critic told The New York Times on Monday that the paintings to be sold were famous but likely not among Rockwell’s best works.
Deborah Solomon, the author of “American Mirror: The Art and Life of Norman Rockwell,” said many of the Boy Scout assignments did not give Rockwell freedom to “invent or imbue the canvases with his usual array of closely observed details.”
Solomon said it is right for the Boy Scouts to sell the paintings, and she believes Rockwell himself would have supported the decision.
Should museums de-accession their art? Of course not. Should the Boy Scouts de-accession their art? Hell yes. They're not a museum & are facing 1,700 lawsuits from victims of sexual abuse who need to be compensated. The Scouts no longer deserve to own their 50+ Rockwells. pic.twitter.com/6rzBhMnz4Y— Deborah Solomon (@deborahsolo) March 2, 2021
“I am sure he would be horrified to learn of the sexual assault charges,” Solomon said, “and I would guess that he would want the Scouts to sell its collection of his paintings for the purpose of starting a victims’ fund and rewarding the kids and former kids who deserve compensation.”