Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires is suspending all programs except childcare and remote learning from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the area. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO
The suspension of most programs includes the opening of the hockey rink, according to a post on Facebook 

"We're going to make decisions following regulations on safety from the mayor and governor," Joe McGovern, CEO of the Club, said in a recent story in The Berkshire Eagle. "We don't want people to get sick. Whether in the rink or club — safety is always No. 1."

The suspension of most programs includes the opening of the hockey rink, according to a post on Facebook

An update on all activities will be provided by 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. 

