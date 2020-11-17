MONTEREY — A man facing a slew of charges for allegedly making and selling homemade explosives says he and a friend created the devices simply for fun, using them to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Gregory Murphy, 60, told The Eagle the devices were to be used as fireworks, not weapons, and only for the men's personal enjoyment.
"There's nothing to be concerned about," Murphy said. "[Authorities have] blown everything out of proportion."
Murphy was summonsed to Southern Berkshire District Court Oct. 22 after a concerned neighbor who saw what looked like "dynamite" tipped off police the previous week. A search of his home turned up an array of devices like "cherry bombs," and materials that could be used to make explosives or start fires.
At his arraignment, Judge Paul Vrabel set a condition for Murphy's release that he cannot possess firearms.
Police say they removed the devices and detonated them at a secluded area, alarming residents with early-morning blasts.
Murphy told police he also was selling powerful fireworks called "salutes" to a Waterbury, Conn., man.
Police say that Murphy was cooperative, and explained that he learned how to make the explosives from on the internet and from a military guide.
He told The Eagle that he bought materials legally online. He said his best friend, a Sheffield man, had been suffering from an illness, and that the man had died in September by suicide. The pair enjoyed making fireworks together and had set them off over a lake on July 4, he said.
It was after his friend died that Murphy transported the fireworks and materials, created in Sheffield, back to his Monterey home, he said.
When asked about speculation that there was political motive behind his explosives manufacturing, he said he didn't have "an agenda."
A neighbor who worried about his political leanings also told police Murphy had collected "Nazi memorabilia." Police noted in a report that Murphy had filed a police report in 2013 saying the collection had been stolen.
Murphy said that Nazi collection was simply part of a larger WWII collection. "I did collect it, but also Japanese, American and British," he said.
And when asked about his interest in a guide that he told police is like a "pyro's handbook," he said he was simply curious. "Boys will be boys," he said.
Murphy is charged with seven counts of possession of explosives; two counts of possession of chemical/bio/nuclear incendiary devices; unlawful possession of fireworks and possession/sale of an electric stun gun.
Vrabel set Murphy's pretrial hearing for Dec. 17.