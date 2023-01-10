Brazilians in the Berkshires react to the attack on the Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace

PITTSFIELD — Kika Oncken Cook Dubin, 45, couldn't believe her eyes when she saw images of rioters storming government buildings in Brazil's capital Sunday.

"We fought so hard for our right to vote after being under a military regime for 20 years [which ended in 1985]," said Oncken Cook Dubin, a Sao Paulo native who lives in Pittsfield. "It’s very sad to see people using violence to gain whatever they feel they’re entitled to.”

For some Brazilian natives living in the Berkshires, scenes of protestors storming the country's Congress to contest what they claim was a stolen presidential election brought back memories of events in Washington two years ago. President Joe Biden last week marked the second anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol complex, when supporters of Donald Trump tried to prevent congressional certification of Biden's 2020 election victory.

Five people were killed during or after the attack, and around 140 officers were injured.

The rioters in Brasilia also lashed out at what they claimed was a stolen election from a far-right candidate. Like Trump, Jair Bolsonaro suggested in the months leading up to the country's election in October that if he lost, it would be rigged. After he lost a runoff election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro allowed a peaceful transfer of power.

Brazil, like the United States, is a bitterly polarized country, Oncken Cook Dubin said. “People were arguing and fighting all the time," she said. "You see families that had to ... split because people were just fighting all the time and arguing."

Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House chief strategist, cast doubts on the results of the 2020 election in the U.S. and made similar statements about Brazil's presidential election. Given that connection, it's not a coincidence that Bolsonaro supporters also attacked the Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court, said Roger Kittleson, professor of Latin American studies at Williams College.

However, Kittleson also pointed out differences. Unlike Trump, who was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, Bolsonaro fled to Miami before the inauguration in Brasilia. Congress was not in session when the government buildings were attacked on Sunday, so — unlike in the U.S. — lawmakers were not put in harm's way.

He said supporters of Bolsonaro had been camping out around Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro for the past two months, with the former president's blessing.

Karen Kaveney-Murray, 41, who lives in Pittsfield and is from Sao Paulo, said she saw the events coming. “We knew they would do something like that. We just didn’t know that it was going to be so terrifying,” she said. “I think opposition needs to be done in a more democratic manner. They should respect the laws and the constitution,” she said.

Now, Kaveney-Murray and Oncken Cook Dubin expect accountability for what happened Sunday in Brazil's capital city.

“I believe the future is very uncertain now, but I hope everyone involved will be punished and educated,” said Mariana Melo, 22, who is from Rio de Janeiro and works at her family’s restaurant, Espetinho Carioca, in Pittsfield.

“Most people who were involved in the attack don’t believe they’re wrong. They’re so alienated that they don’t understand how terrible it was,” she said.

The BBC reported Monday that around 1,500 people have been arrested in connection with the riots in Brasilia.