NORTH ADAMS — Brent Lefebvre will serve as the city’s next fire chief, following the retirement of longtime chief Steven Meranti.
North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard appointed Lefebvre, a lieutenant and 12-year veteran of the North Adams Fire Department, on Friday. He will be sworn in on Monday.
“Brent Lefebvre is the right choice to serve as the next fire chief for the City of North Adams,” Bernard said in a news release. “In speaking with him, the search committee and I found an experienced firefighter with strong community connections who is ready to assume the fire chief’s leadership and command responsibilities, and to follow the collaborative and distinguished example of Chief Meranti.”
Meranti worked for the city for more than 33 years and has been serving as the interim fire chief since his retirement in January.
"I would like to thank Mayor Bernard for offering me this opportunity,” Lefebvre said in the release. “It’s an honor to be chosen as the City’s next fire chief, and I look forward to serving the community with the same professionalism and dedication as Chief Meranti has for the last seventeen years."
According to the release, Lefebvre has an associate degree in fire science from Mount Wachusett Community College and a bachelor's in fire science from Ana Maria College.
He served as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain with the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department from 2001 to 2009. He joined the North Adams Fire Department in 2009 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.