NORTH ADAMS — Brent Lefebvre, a lieutenant and 12-year veteran of the North Adams Fire Department, was sworn in as the new fire chief Monday.
When Mayor Tom Bernard announced the appointment last week, he called Lefebvre "the right choice" to lead the department.
"In speaking with him, the search committee and I found an experienced firefighter with strong community connections who is ready to assume the fire chief’s leadership and command responsibilities, and to follow the collaborative and distinguished example of Chief [Steven] Meranti," Bernard said.
Meranti retired in January, after more than three decades working for the city, and he had been serving as the interim chief during the search.