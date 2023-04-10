Brian Arrigo appointed commissioner of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation

As he steps into a new role as commissioner of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, Brian Arrigo has a stated goal: spend more time in the Berkshires.
He wants to hear what the county's outdoors community has to say.
“I think that's going to be just a broad theme for Berkshire County,” Arrigo said. “We'll be making sure that we're listening to folks, that we're working with our partners on a local level, but really striking that balance of having spaces that we’re able to conserve and preserve, but also places that we can recreate in and people can enjoy.”
Arrigo, who has served as mayor of the coastal community of Revere since 2016, will resign from that position on April 21 and take over in his DCR role on April 24. He will replace Doug Rice as commissioner.
Arrigo said the new job felt like a natural progression. Arrigo, whose is from Revere, had been weighing whether or not he wanted to run for reelection this year when the role opened up at DCR. Thinking about his family — his wife and two sons, aged 6 and 7 — he wanted a change of pace from another election cycle.
He also wanted the chance to head an agency with the power to change the state. The department, which was established in 2003 by then-Governor Mitt Romney, oversees over 450,000 acres of parks, parkways and natural lands across the Commonwealth.
“The Department of Conservation and Recreation really does sit in the middle of the climate crisis that we're enduring, the economic competitiveness challenge that we have, the public health challenges that we have, and really promoting equity,” Arrigo said.
Arrigo doesn't have direct experience in the environmental field but has spent time managing public lands as part of his administrative duties. His time as mayor made him responsible for maintaining Revere Beach, the first public beach in the United States.
Arrigo said the beach was a “real jewel” of a DCR asset, and that he runs on the beach himself daily.
Managing the city’s waterways to alleviate flooding challenges and working to make the coastal community more sustainable have also helped to prepare him for the role, he said.
“I've had one little corner and one little speck of what DCR has to offer,” Arrigo said.
Arrigo said he plans to spend quite a bit of time in western Massachusetts as part of the new administration. His goals are to revitalize staffing and upkeep in state parks. Arrigo said it was important to recognize the potential of the agency’s land across the Berkshires, and work through the backlog of things that need to be addressed.
Considering how much land the DCR owns and manages in the Berkshires, it’s only natural to focus efforts here. The department is the largest landowner in the state, with a high concentration of those parcels in Berkshire County.
“That represents so much opportunity from tourism dollars, to the culture in Western Mass. around being outdoors and being outside and the identity of those communities,” Arrigo said.
Arrigo will be working to direct renewed funding to the agency after lower budgets in the administration of former Gov. Charlie Baker. The department stands to receive almost $150 million from the state in the Healey administration’s proposed budget, an increase of about $14 million, or 11 percent, from last year. It will also receive federal and trust funding to the tune of $46 million.
Included in that increase is a $5 million allotment to establish a team of engineers, planners and technical experts to make improvements to physical assets in the parks, such as trails and fixtures. Arrigo said a very large chunk of those improvements will need to be made in Berkshire County. He plans to use that team to its fullest potential, if the budget is approved.
Arrigo also hopes to address high-hazard dams in the county, with an aim to help cities and towns address them in a cost-effective way. He made specific reference to Pittsfield’s Bel Air Dam, noting that he had been in touch with city administration about potential assistance the state could provide.
If it breaks, this Pittsfield dam could devastate a nearby neighborhood. Engineers say it looks like it might
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer provided a statement in support of Arrigo’s appointment, saying that the move was another indicator of Gov. Maura Healey’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
“Although our cities are on opposite ends of the Commonwealth, we've worked closely together toward our common goal of building healthy, sustainable communities in the face of a changing climate,” Tyer said. “I'm thrilled to know we will have someone at DCR who cares deeply about our most vital natural resources and who I know we can count on being present in Pittsfield and Western Massachusetts as a whole."
Arrigo’s love of land owned by the agency isn’t purely administrative. These are places where he has taken his own family — that he sees the value in.
“The idea of being able to promote so many of the places that I love — everywhere from Revere Beach to Mount Greylock — that my family enjoys and that we've had the opportunity to really just take in and create family memories in is really just an incredible opportunity,” he said.