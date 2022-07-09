Bridge and guardrail repairs to cause lane closures next week in Lee and Becket portions of I-90

Overnight guardrail repairs and daytime bridge repairs will cause temporary lane closures next week on portions of I-90 in Becket and Lee next week, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The guardrail repairs will happen on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 14.0 in Lee and Becket and the bridge repairs will take place from mile marker 10.0 to 12.0.
The nighttime work will be conducted beginning Monday, July 11, and concluding Friday, July 15, with work beginning at 7:00 p.m. each night and concluding at 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The daytime work will be conducted on Monday beginning at 7:00 a.m. and will conclude by 4:00 p.m. that day.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.