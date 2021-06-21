State crews will be conducting bridge and guardrail repair work this week on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, Becket and Otis.
The work will begin in some locations Monday and conclude Friday, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. The work will require occasional lane and shoulder closures.
Here are the locations and scheduled for the lane closures:
Stockbridge: Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 westbound from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10.6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 17 to mile marker 24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.0 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, according to the release.