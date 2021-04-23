State sets bridge inspections on eastbound, westbound lanes of I-90 (copy)

Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 in Becket and Otis next week should expect delays due to bridge repair work.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Road crews will be conducting overnight bridge repairs and construction on Interstate 90 next week in Otis and Becket. 

The locations and schedules for lane closures are as follows:

  • Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 26-30.
  • Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 26-30.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. All scheduled work is subject to change due to an emergency or weather. 