Road crews will be conducting overnight bridge repairs and construction on Interstate 90 next week in Otis and Becket.
The locations and schedules for lane closures are as follows:
- Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 26-30.
- Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 26-30.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. All scheduled work is subject to change due to an emergency or weather.