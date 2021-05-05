In the third part of the virtual conversation, "Bridging Divides: Healing Communities," discussion focused on how cable news and social media are amplifying narratives of discord as unbiased local news organizations disappear, the impact of these shifts on our discourse and institutions, and how to repair the damage.
"How Modern Media Can Create and Bridge Divides,” featured Alec MacGillis, politics and government reporter at ProPublica, and Charles M. Sennott, founder, CEO and editor of The GroundTruth Project and Report for America. It was moderated by Fredric D. Rutberg, president and publisher of The Berkshire Eagle.
The final discussion, “Resident-Led Solutions," is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, and will feature Hudson (N.Y.) Mayor Kamal Johnson, Meg Sher of the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Conn., and Frances Jones-Sneed of Clinton Church Restoration in Great Barrington.
