The Brien Center has received a state grant to provide concurrent mental health and substance use disorder response at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.
Response teams will support students and families, as well as provide alternatives to school suspension for substance use, according to a news release from the state. The Brien Center is among the six programs that each will receive $136,864 per year.
“Disruptions to in-school learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic” have increased students’ struggles with mental health and substance use disorder, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in the release.
“This grant will allow much-needed resources to reach students remotely and offer a mental health-driven alternative to suspensions,” Sudders said.
Other schools receiving support are located in New Bedford, Malden, Revere and Holyoke — all Gateway Cities — as well as towns Orange, Templeton and Winchendon.