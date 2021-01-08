NORTH ADAMS — A new set of doors has swung open in Northern Berkshire for people with mental health issues and substance use disorders.
The Brien Center announced Friday that it had opened Keenan House North, the city’s first recovery center of its kind.
Almost all of the house's 16 beds already have been filled, the organization said. Staff and residents are following "stringent COVID-19 protocols."
Christine Macbeth, president and CEO of the Brien Center, said residents will receive support from clinicians, nurses and direct care workers in their recovery.
“The enhanced staffing will enable the residents to access a high level of care and comprehensive services in-house, and avoid hospitalization,” she said in a news release.
The Brien Center has two homes for people in early recovery stages, Keenan House for Men and Keenan House for Women, both in Pittsfield. Megan Wroldson, division director of Adult and Family Services, said in the release that the North Adams home would serve a slightly different function than the other houses.
“The residents at the North Adams home not only have co-occurring conditions of addiction and mental illness, many have medical issues as well,” she said. “The combination results in complexity, requiring strong coordination of care to successfully recover and enjoy a healthy, independent lifestyle.”
Wroldson added that the organization already has links with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and Williamstown Theatre Festival that will allow residents to build local networks post-pandemic.
"We have been warmly welcomed in this community,” Wroldson said. “Not every agency opening new programs receives the unequivocal support like we did here in Northern Berkshire.”
The house purchase and renovation was funded by a nearly $400,000 gift from Berkshire Health Systems, according to the release. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance and Addiction Services also awarded the center a $445,000 contract as part of a statewide effort to increase the number of recovery beds and add services for people who struggle with mental illness and addiction.