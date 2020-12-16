PITTSFIELD — A Bronx, N.Y., man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested Tuesday following a brief vehicle pursuit.
Lado Middlebrooks, 40, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating after suspended license, leaving the scene of property damage accident, trafficking Class B crack cocaine (36-100 grams) and carrying a dangerous weapon (knife).
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. After the vehicle pursuit, Middlebrooks fled on foot and a K-9 dog was used to locate him, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.