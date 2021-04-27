The North Adams Public Library has reopened for browsing by appointment, though coronavirus pandemic services will continue.
The library began offering browsing appointments Monday. Appointments are available from 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Lounging and reading in the library will not be permitted, in order to limit time spent in the building.
The library has been providing curbside pickup and remote printing since June, as well as computer, copier and fax appointments at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. since October, and will continue to provide those options.
"In order to keep the public and library staff healthy, pandemic rules apply, even if you are vaccinated," the library wrote in its announcement. Patrons older than 5 must wear masks covering their nose and mouth, with recommended mask usage for anyone 2 to 5 years of age.
Patrons are encouraged to sanitize frequently and are asked to cancel appointments if they have symptoms or are subject to quarantine.
Returns should go to the outside book drop.
Call the library at 413-662-3133 for details or to schedule an appointment.