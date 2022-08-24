A driver shortage has the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority struggling to keep routes running

PITTSFIELD – The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has redesigned its routes in the face of a bus driver shortage, causing temporary service losses.

Rauley Caine, general manager for the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, said he needs at least four drivers and a supervisor for the county’s fixed route buses. He has 31 drivers on his roster, but could be down seven to 10 bus drivers on any given day due to people calling out sick or taking vacation days, particularly during the summer.

“It becomes a bit of a stretch,” Caine said.

For paratransit buses, which provide service to people with disabilities and older adults who need assistance, he needs a driver and a dispatcher. Including three mechanics for the in-house maintenance team, that’s about 10 positions that need to be filled across three departments.

Robert Malnati, administrator for the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, described it as a “never-ending cycle” of hiring, as the county has tried to keep up with turnover among employees.

For transit rider Stanlee Andrukonis, unexpected gaps in service have made it difficult to get back and forth to work. Since the buses are his main way of getting around, it’s been frustrating for him. Since he uses Route 14 to get to work at a fast food restaurant near Berkshire Crossing, waiting for the next bus is not an option.

“If the buses are down, you’re hit,” Andrukonis said. “And if I’m late to work, they just give me less shifts.”

Andrukonis recently got another part-time job to try to make ends meet. He said the spotty coverage has caused him to take rides from Rainbow Taxi, which usually come with a wait time and a considerably higher price per ride. In the immediate term, the money from the new job will probably go toward transportation costs, he said.

Long-term problem

Caine said the shortage of bus drivers was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, but began long before it. The “gray wave” of retirees has been affecting transit staffing for five to 10 years already. The pandemic, he said, has given people a different perspective on what they want out of some transit positions.

Caine said the problem has been affecting other transit authorities and is not only about bus drivers.

“I don’t think we’re unique in this,” Caine said. “It’s just more noticeable when a bus doesn’t run than if a Panera takes a long lunch break because they don’t have enough second-shift staff.”

Caine terms the driver shortage “an immediate problem with a 90-day solution.” BRTA will help train those interested in becoming drivers and allow them earn their commercial driver's license, the CDL, on the clock. It takes new hires about three months before they can become a regular BRTA driver.

Lately, the transit authority has had at least one or two routes temporarily suspended for a week. Normally, the break in service only lasts briefly – an hour to 90 minutes. If the transit authority misses one “run” on the route, it is usually able to recover quickly.

But keeping the buses running is a delicate balance. It isn’t always as easy as moving a driver over from a less busy route, Malnati said.

“If we pull a driver from another route, that could mean another city or municipality that wouldn’t have service for multiple hours,” Malnati said.

Caine said the authority tries to arrange the gaps so that riders can still get service on another nearby route. For example, if Route 14 is down – it had a recent planned 90-minute stoppage – then riders can use Route 12 to get to and from the same area since they overlap.

Riders can track the “Where’s My B-Bus” webpage for real-time updates on where buses in the fleet are located.

Malnati said the transit authority is determining the best way to push out information to riders to alert them of service changes, including a Twitter account. The BRTA posts alerts about schedule changes on its website and encourages riders to check them before heading to bus stops.

“Right now, we’ve got a lot of people standing there with their smartphone saying, ‘Where’s my bus?’” Malnati said. “That’s a bad look.”

New 'demand stops'

The transit authority has already done some belt-tightening from last fiscal year to this one; three under-used routes have been removed from service and consolidated into other routes. This comes after the bus service already had reduced service last fiscal year.

There has also been an emergence of “demand stops,” which riders have to call ahead to arrange.

One such stop is the Target store at the Berkshire Mall complex, which used to be a regular stop on Route 1, the transit authority’s most popular service line. Malnati said the stop is still available for those who call in the demand stop, but was taken off the main route to expedite the bus’s arrival in North Adams.

Caine said the service changes have been helpful, and have allowed the transit authority to cover the majority of the day rather than planned, long-term gaps that had previously been the norm. But even still, some riders have fallen through the cracks.

Caine, of the BRTA, said that he’s taking it personally each time a bus isn’t where it’s supposed to be.

“When we miss a trip, it cuts to the heart a bit,” Caine said.

Caine, a former bus driver himself, fills in often when a route needs service. His assistant general manager and other staffers do too, when needed. Until the transit authority can staff up, his efforts – and those of his staff – will continue as needed.

“It’s been a feat,” he said. “The bus rolls because we have to roll.”