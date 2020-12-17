The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced a two-hour delay due to snow on Thursday.
A schedule of bus services and starting times was released on Berkshirerta.com and goes as followed:
- Route 1: Start ITC 8:30 a.m.
Route 2: Start ITC 8:30 a.m.
- Start Walmart North Adams 8:30 a.m.
- Start Lee Premium Outlets 8:30 a.m.
- Route 3: Start Williamstown Rotary 8:45 a.m. Route 4: start Hinsdale 7:43 a.m.
- Start ITC 8:05 a.m.
- Route 5: Start ITC 8:30 a.m.
- Route 11: Start ITC 8:35 a.m. (combined with Rte 4 from Hinsdale)
- Route 12: Start Downing 7:50 a.m. in service to ITC for 8:30 a.m.
- Route 14: Start Downing 7:34 a.m. in service to ITC for 8:00 a.m.
- Route 15: Start ITC 8:00 a.m.
- Route 16: Start ITC 8:30 a.m. (combined with Rte 15 from Lebanon Ave.) Route 21: Start Lee Outlets 8:30 a.m.
- start GB Fairgrounds Plaza 8:30 a.m.
- Route 21X: No 6:00 a.m. or 7:00 a.m. trips
- Route 34: Start Walmart ITC 8:30 a.m.
More delays due to snow accumulation and removal are possible and people are encouraged to receive specific route information by calling the operations department at 1-800-292-BRTA.