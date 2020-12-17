Rainy Thursday

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced that there will be a two-hour delay due to snow on Thursday. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced a two-hour delay due to snow on Thursday. 

A schedule of bus services and starting times was released on Berkshirerta.com and goes as followed:

  • Route 1: Start ITC 8:30 a.m.
    • Start Walmart North Adams 8:30 a.m.
    • Route 2: Start ITC 8:30 a.m.
    • Start Lee Premium Outlets 8:30 a.m.
  • Route 3: Start Williamstown Rotary 8:45 a.m.
    • Route 4: start Hinsdale 7:43 a.m.
    • Start ITC 8:05 a.m.
  • Route 5: Start ITC 8:30 a.m.
  • Route 11: Start ITC 8:35 a.m. (combined with Rte 4 from Hinsdale)
  • Route 12: Start Downing 7:50 a.m. in service to ITC for 8:30 a.m.
  • Route 14: Start Downing 7:34 a.m. in service to ITC for 8:00 a.m.
  • Route 15: Start ITC 8:00 a.m.
  • Route 16: Start ITC 8:30 a.m. (combined with Rte 15 from Lebanon Ave.)
    • Route 21: Start Lee Outlets 8:30 a.m.
    • start GB Fairgrounds Plaza 8:30 a.m.
  • Route 21X: No 6:00 a.m. or 7:00 a.m. trips
  • Route 34: Start Walmart ITC 8:30 a.m.

More delays due to snow accumulation and removal are possible and people are encouraged to receive specific route information by calling the operations department at 1-800-292-BRTA. 

Tags